WASHINGTON Oct 19 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday agreed to consider whether a $70 million jury award that
Stryker Corp won against Zimmer Biomet Holdings
Inc for patent infringement should be tripled.
The justices agreed to hear an appeal filed by Stryker after
the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said last
December that the award should not be tripled. The court said
Stryker had failed to show that the infringement of its patents
for a surgical cleaning wand was willful.
The court also agreed to hear another case on the same issue
in which Halo Electronics Inc is seeking triple damages from
Pulse Electronics Corp for infringing its patents relating to
circuit board transformers.
