WASHINGTON May 22 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge by several major corporations to a Michigan law that retroactively changed the way businesses are taxed in the state, leading to $1 billion extra for government coffers.

The justices turned away appeals by Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co, IBM Corp, AT&T Inc's DirecTV, Monster Beverage Corp and others of a lower court's ruling in favor of the state. The companies argued that Michigan's retroactive change to its tax regime violated their rights to due process under the U.S. Constitution.

The Supreme Court also refused to take up an appeal by closely held Dot Foods Inc over a lower court ruling favoring Washington state in a similar retroactive tax dispute.

