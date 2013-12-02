* High Court inaction a win for 12 states
* More state court fights likely -lawyer
* Company earnings not expected to be hurt -analyst
By Lawrence Hurley and Patrick Temple-West
WASHINGTON, Dec 2 Amazon.com Inc and
other online retailers with no physical presence in New York
State must go on collecting sales tax after the U.S. Supreme
Court on Monday declined to hear a legal challenge to the law
that requires it.
The court order means the New York law remains intact and
the high court will not, at least for now, definitively rule on
the heavily contested question of whether states have the power
to pass such laws.
According to the Tax Foundation, a conservative-leaning
think tank in Washington, 11 other states have recently passed
laws seeking to expand their tax authority over out-of-state
retailers.
Amazon and Overstock.com Inc both had challenged
the New York state law. Though dealt a legal blow, the companies
will see little, if any, adverse earnings effects, analysts said
on Monday.
"It's not positive, obviously. How negative remains to be
seen," said Colin Gillis, an analyst at BGC Partners.
Although the Supreme Court does not have to explain why it
declines to hear cases, it may have been swayed by New York
Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who argued in defense of the
law that recent developments favored delaying consideration of
the issue. He cited the possibility of congressional action and
pending challenges to other state laws as reasons why it would
be better to wait.
He also noted that developments in the retail industry that
would make it easier for companies to collect state taxes could
also render the dispute moot in the near future because the
burden on businesses would not be so great.
With Congress not taking action on the issue, courts have
been intervening case by case in a long-running struggle between
state governments and major online retailers.
COURT BATTLES TO COME
As a result of the high court's inaction, the nationwide
patchwork of online sales tax collection will remain and more
court fights may arise, tax lawyers said on Monday.
"Taxpayers and tax administrators will keep fighting it out
one state at a time," said Stephen Kranz, a partner at law firm
McDermott Will & Emery.
"We will likely see other cases developing around the
country," he said.
In a March ruling for the state government, the New York
State Court of Appeals said Amazon and Overstock could be
compelled by the state to collect tax from online sales. Both
companies sought the high court's review of the ruling, citing
the Commerce Clause of the Constitution, which limits the power
of states to regulate interstate commerce.
In October, the companies won and the state lost in a
similar tax case in the Illinois state supreme court, presenting
split decisions among two of the most populous states.
The state's revenue agency has until mid-January to decide
whether or not to appeal this ruling to the Supreme Court, a
spokeswoman said on Friday.
ONE-ON-ONE BATTLES
Seattle-based Amazon has been fighting one-on-one battles
with the 50 states and the District of Columbia for years over
sales tax. It now collects sales taxes in 16 states, adding
Connecticut, Massachusetts and Wisconsin since October,
according to the company's website.
The U.S. government has no national sales tax. Proposed
legislation in Congress would give all states the power to
enforce their sales tax laws on Internet retailers. In May, the
Senate approved a bill, but it has stalled in the House of
Representatives.
Amazon supports federal legislation for nationwide state
sales tax enforcement, but other online retailers, including
eBay Inc and Overstock, have fought it.
"Congress can and should act," Amazon said in a statement on
Monday.
Overstock's executive vice chairman, Jonathan Johnson, said
it would be a mistake for more states to enact online sales tax
laws.
"Any state that passes a law like this, we terminate our
relationship with affiliate marketers in those states," Johnson
said on Monday.
Under a 1992 Supreme Court decision, retailers without a
physical presence in a state do not need to collect and remit
taxes in that state on each sale. Consumers are supposed to pay
the tax on their own, but few do.
In states where Amazon has no physical presence, the company
does not generally collect the tax, giving it a pricing edge
over traditional brick-and-mortar merchants.
The cases are Overstock.com v. New York State Department of
Taxation and Finance and Amazon.com v. New York State Department
of Taxation and Finance, U.S. Supreme Court, Nos. 13-252 and
13-259.