WASHINGTON, March 7 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected bids by three companies to recoup hundreds of millions of dollars in foreign tax credits denied by the Internal Revenue Service as the tax agency tries to curb corporate abuse of such credits.

The high court left in place lower court rulings in favor of the U.S. government in cases involving American International Group Inc, Bank of New York Mellon Corp and BB&T Corp. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)