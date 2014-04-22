(Repeats to widen distribution and add PIX with story)
* Case pitting startup against major companies important to
future of TV
* Aereo win could imperil billions in broadcasters'
retransmission fees
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, April 22 U.S. Supreme Court justices
appeared skeptical on Tuesday about online TV service Aereo
Inc's position in a copyright dispute with major broadcasters,
but several raised concerns about how a ruling against the
startup could affect cloud computing services.
The case is important to the future of television, for media
companies and consumers alike, in part because a win for Aereo
could spur innovation in the industry by paving the way to new,
cheaper ways for consumers to watch shows. It could also
threaten the estimated $3 billion in so-called retransmission
fees that broadcasters get from cable and satellite TV systems.
Some broadcasters such as CBS Corp have even
threatened to cut off their free-to-air broadcast signals or
create their own low-cost Internet feeds of the channel were
Aereo to win. A loss for Aereo, backed by media mogul Barry
Diller's IAC/InterActiveCorp, could force it to shut
down.
Aereo charges users a low monthly fee to stream live
broadcasts of TV channels on mobile devices using miniature
antennas that the company hosts. Aereo, which is available in 11
U.S. cities and estimated to be tiny compared to 100 million
paying TV customers, says its service does nothing more than
what a personal TV antenna would provide.
Introduced in 2012, Aero has not disclosed its user base and
does not pay the broadcasters.
Aereo's fate was placed in the hands of the high court when
Walt Disney Co's ABC network, CBS, Comcast Corp's
NBCUniversal and Twenty-First Century Fox Inc
appealed a decision by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in
April 2013 that denied their request to shut down Aereo while
litigation moved forward.
In court on Tuesday, several justices appeared troubled
about a ruling that would deal a blow to increasingly popular
cloud computing services in which personal files - including TV
shows and music - are stored remotely on the Internet on servers
from companies such as Google Inc, Microsoft Corp
, DropBox Inc and Box Inc.
Aereo argues that cloud computing services use the Internet
in the same way as it does to store and transfer copyrighted
content. A ruling against Aereo could therefore raise legal
questions about whether accessing material stored on a remote
server such as Google Drive, could also violate copyright law.
'MAKES ME NERVOUS'
Justice Stephen Breyer told the networks' lawyer, Paul
Clement, that his legal argument "makes me nervous about taking
your preferred route."
Justices Anthony Kennedy and Samuel Alito were among others
who raised similar concerns. They cited a 2008 appeals court
ruling that upheld Cablevision Systems Corp's cloud
storage video recorder.
The decision by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New
York was appealed to the Supreme Court but the justices declined
to review the issue. The ruling therefore remains on the books,
although the Supreme Court is not bound by it.
Aereo relies heavily on the Cablevision decision. Its
service is no different to buying a song on iTunes and then
listening to it later on a cloud storage service like Google
Drive, the company says.
Alito questioned Clement about whether the Cablevision
service at issue in 2008 was any different than Aereo. Clement
said the court could rule narrowly and not reach the cloud
computing issue.
"I don't find that very satisfying," Alito said in response.
Some justices seemed skeptical about Aereo's business model.
Chief Justice John Roberts questioned whether the technology
used by the company had any purpose other than skirting
copyright law. "I'm just saying your technological model is
based solely on circumventing legal prohibitions that you don't
want to comply with," he told Aereo's lawyer, David Frederick.
A decision is due by the end of June.
The case is American Broadcasting Companies Inc, et al, v.
Aereo Inc, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 13-461
(Additional reporting by Liana Baker in New York Editing by
Will Dunham and Grant McCool)