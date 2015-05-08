PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 23
March 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON May 8 A federal appeals court on Friday threw out a federal agency's order that media companies must disclose their programming contracts with pay-TV providers as part of regulators' review of pending cable and telecom mergers.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled against the U.S. Federal Communications Commission, which last year asked various U.S. media companies to disclose their contracts with pay-TV providers to help with the reviews of Comcast Corp's proposed merger with Time Warner Cable Inc and AT&T Inc's proposed acquisition of DirecTV. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Bill Trott)
* Godaddy acquires Sucuri to advance digital security for customers