By James Vicini
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 Televising U.S. Supreme Court
proceedings would benefit the public, some said at a Senate
hearing on Tuesday, while others called the idea possibly
unconstitutional and a potentially harmful influence.
The question of putting cameras in America's highest court,
a long-standing debate, took a new twist recently with requests
to televise next year's Supreme Court arguments on President
Barack Obama's sweeping healthcare overhaul law.
Supporters of legislation in Congress to require televising
Supreme Court proceedings said it would enhance accountability,
transparency and public understanding of the judicial system.
Opponents said it would only tempt attorneys to play to the
cameras, allow video clips to be taken out of context, and
possibly mislead the public. No matter the risks, they said,
the high court, not Congress, should make the decision.
The Senate Judiciary subcommittee's hearing followed last
month's requests by U.S. cable television network C-SPAN and
others seeking the first live broadcast when the court hears
5-1/2 hours of arguments in late March on the healthcare law.
Senator Charles Grassley, the top committee Republican,
told the hearing he wrote last month to Chief Justice John
Roberts asking that cameras be allowed for the healthcare
arguments.
"This upcoming case is the perfect example for why the
Supreme Court should televise its proceedings," he said. "All
of us deserve to see and hear the legal arguments in a case
which will have a lasting effect on every single American."
A court spokeswoman has declined comment on the request in
the healthcare case. Nearly all Supreme Court justices in the
past strongly opposed opening arguments up to television and
the court seems unlikely to grant the request.
The hearing came the day after Grassley and four other
senators introduced legislation to require the televising of
Supreme Court proceedings.
SPECTER TESTIFIES
A hearing witness and backer of the legislation, former
Senator Arlen Specter, said he has pushed for cameras in the
courtroom for 25 years. He said polls show the American people
support it and that high courts in other countries televise
proceedings.
Chief Judge Anthony Scirica of the U.S. Court of Appeals
for the Third Circuit said the Supreme Court has become more
accessible, making available briefs, opinions, transcripts and
audio recordings of arguments.
Attorney Maureen Mahoney, who argues before the court, said
the legislation could violate the separation of powers between
various branches of government and be an unconstitutional
stripping of the court's power to control its own proceedings.
Another lawyer who argues before the court, Thomas
Goldstein, said the legislation probably would pass
constitutional muster. But he said it would be better if the
Senate adopted a resolution urging the court to act.
The last witness, Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark
Cady, said his court has put all its oral arguments live online
since 2006, has had no problems and that no one even notices
the camera.
