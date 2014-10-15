BRIEF-Avcorp announces resignation of Ray Castelli from its board
* Avcorp industries -ed merlo, co's chief financial officer, has been appointed to board of directors effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Oct 15 The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday appeared closely divided as it weighed Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's high-profile fight with generic drug manufacturers over patent protections for Copaxone, its top-selling multiple sclerosis drug.
Teva is battling to protect a key patent for the drug that is due to expire in September 2015. It is one of the most important business cases of the current term for the nine Supreme Court justices.
There are two teams developing cheaper generic forms of Copaxone: one involving Novartis AG's Sandoz Inc and Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc and another involving Mylan Inc and Natco Pharma Ltd. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)
* Avcorp industries -ed merlo, co's chief financial officer, has been appointed to board of directors effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 16 Japan's industry minister said on Thursday he had agreed with the U.S. energy and commerce secretaries to share information on developments involving Toshiba Corp and its troubled U.S. nuclear affiliate, Westinghouse Electric Co, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported.
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst quote, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, March 16 Investors recoiled from debt issued by low-rated companies during the latest week, pulling the most cash since August 2014 from U.S.-based, high-yield bond funds, Lipper data showed on Thursday. The junk bond funds recorded $5.7 billion in withdrawals, Lipper said, while taxable-bond funds overall posted their first net cash outflows of the year, the research serv