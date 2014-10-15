(Adds fresh details from oral argument, paragraphs 8-9, 11-12)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON Oct 15 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Wednesday appeared closely divided as it weighed Teva
Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's high-profile fight with generic
drug manufacturers over patent protections for Copaxone, its
top-selling multiple sclerosis drug.
Israel-based Teva is battling to protect a key
patent for the $4-billion-a-year MS drug that is due to expire
in September 2015. Copaxone accounts for 50 percent of Teva
profits, and the patent fight is one of the most important
business cases of the current term for Supreme Court's nine
justices.
There are two teams developing cheaper generic forms of
Copaxone: one involving Novartis AG's Sandoz Inc and
Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc and another involving Mylan
Inc and Natco Pharma Ltd.
The justices appeared unsure over to what extent the U.S.
Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, which hears all patent
appeals, should have leeway to second-guess findings made by a
district court judges about patent claim construction, the key
issue in the case.
The appeals court ruled in favor of the generic companies,
overturning a lower court ruling that had gone Teva's way.
Several justices, including Chief Justice John Roberts and
Justice Samuel Alito, appeared reluctant to tinker with the
existing system in which the appeals court is accorded great
latitude in rethinking lower court findings.
"Is it worthwhile as a practical matter?" Alito asked,
referring to the notion of disrupting the status quo.
Justice Sonia Sotomayor added, "Why don't we defer, as has
been done now forever, to the Federal Circuit?"
Other justices seemed more concerned about the appeals court
exerting too much power over lower court judges. Justice Stephen
Breyer cited other areas of the law in which lower court judges
have discretion.
Federal district judges, unlike appeals court judges, can
preside over lengthy hearings and weigh all the evidence
firsthand before issuing decisions, which is a "powerful reason
for saying in a technical case, 'Don't overturn the judge's
factual findings,'" Breyer said.
Justice Elena Kagan made a similar point that under federal
law there is a "very blanket rule" that restricts what issues
appeals courts can normally review on appeal.
In July 2013, the appeals court ruled the patent was
invalid, prompting Teva to seek Supreme Court review. The
Supreme Court declined to stay the appeals court ruling pending
appeal, meaning Copaxone currently has no patent protection.
With the fate of the patent uncertain, Mylan has said it
plans to launch as soon as it has government approval, which
could be before the end of 2014. Sandoz and Momenta declined to
comment on when they expect their product to be available.
Teva, meanwhile, is switching patients with multiple
sclerosis, an often-disabling nervous system disease affecting
the brain and spinal cord, who use Copaxone over to a new
patent-protected formulation of it.
A ruling is due by the end of June. The case is Teva
Pharmaceuticals v. Sandoz, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 13-854.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)