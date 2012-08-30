* Cites evidence of harm to black and Hispanic voters
* Ruling could set stage for Supreme Court arguments
By Drew Singer
WASHINGTON, Aug 30 A U.S. court on Thursday
blocked a Texas law that would require voters to show photo
identification before casting ballots, saying the measure would
likely curtail the ability of minorities to vote in the Nov. 6
presidential election.
Evidence showed the law did the most harm to African
Americans and Hispanics, who are more likely to live in poverty,
Circuit Judge David Tatel wrote for a three-judge panel of the
U.S. District Court in Washington.
Those without the underlying documents to obtain ID would
have to purchase them, discouraging poor voters, he wrote.
During the July trial, lawyers from the U.S. Department of
Justice equated that purchase to an illegal poll tax.
Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott, a Republican, said he
would appeal the decision directly to the U.S. Supreme Court.
"Today's decision is wrong on the law and improperly
prevents Texas from implementing the same type of ballot
integrity safeguards that are employed by Georgia and Indiana,
and were upheld by the Supreme Court," he said.
Texas had the legal burden to prove its requirement did not
harm minority voters. Judge Tatel's opinion called all the
state's evidence "unpersuasive, invalid, or both."
The requirement was adopted in 2011 by the
Republican-dominated Texas legislature. Voters would have had to
present one of six forms of photo ID before casting their
ballots.
1965 ACT AT STAKE
Supporters said the requirement would discourage fraud at
the polls, but opponents called it a guise to suppress minority
voters more likely to support Democratic candidates.
"Chalk up another victory for fraud," Texas Gov. Rick Perry,
a Republican, said in a statement.
But Elise Boddie, director of litigation for the NAACP Legal
Defense Fund, said: "The whole point of our democracy is to make
sure that voters have the opportunity to vote, and that's what
today's ruling does."
In March, the Obama administration blocked the requirement,
using the 1965 Voting Rights Act, a law designed to protect the
voting rights of minorities, primarily blacks in Southern
states.
Texas sued the U.S. government, arguing that it would be
easy for a person without an ID to obtain one before the Nov. 6
election. Texas lawyers said most voters already had IDs, and
those who did not could get IDs for free if they had the
underlying documents.
Since the 2010 election, in which Republicans gained control
of many state and local governments, 11 U.S. states have passed
voter ID laws, among other election rule changes.
The Obama administration has used the Voting Rights Act to
counter the new wave of Republican measures including voter ID
requirements, redistricting maps and new ballot formats. Since
the 2010 election, there have been more lawsuits under the
Voting Rights Act than in the previous 45 years combined.
SUPREME COURT REVIEW
The challenges are building toward a possible U.S. Supreme
Court review of the part of the Voting Rights Act that allows
the federal government to block rule changes in certain states.
Two challenges reached the Supreme Court on July 20. If the
court agrees to hear those cases during the term starting in
October, it will weigh whether the key provision of the civil
rights-era law is still necessary.
Any review of the Texas decision would focus only on the
state's requirement itself and not the constitutionality of the
Voting Rights Act.
With the presidential election a little more than two months
away, states are scrambling to try to implement voter ID laws
that face challenges in state and federal courts.
Thursday's Texas decision came midway through a Voting
Rights Act trial challenging a similar voter ID requirement in
South Carolina. On Wednesday, a U.S. district judge lifted
restrictions on third-party voter registration drives in
Florida, previously put in place under a new state election law
backed by the state's Republican governor.
Earlier this week, a different panel of the same Washington
federal court blocked Texas' redistricting maps under the Voting
Rights Act, saying they discriminated against blacks and
Hispanics. Texas will likely use interim maps drawn up by a San
Antonio federal court for the November elections.
Texas State Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer, head of the Mexican
American Legislative Caucus, said rulings on the state's
redistricting and voter ID laws were proof that the entire
Voting Rights Act was still necessary.
"In the span of three days, we have had Texas' dirty laundry
aired on a national stage. A history that we are not very proud
of. A history that we have all claimed that we have overcome,
and we have been told, in the year 2012, no longer exists,"
Fischer told Reuters.
The case is Texas v. Holder, U.S. District Court, District
of Columbia, No. 12-cr-00128.