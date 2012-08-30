Aug 30 A U.S. federal court on Thursday barred
Texas from implementing a controversial voter identification
law, saying the measure would likely curtail the ability of
minorities to vote.
A three-judge panel of the U.S. District Court in
Washington, D.C., said the evidence showed the law's impact
would "fall most heavily on the poor and that a
disproportionately high percentage of African-Americans and
Hispanics in Texas live in poverty."
The law, passed by the Republican-dominated Texas
legislature in 2011, required voters to present one of six forms
of photo ID before casting their ballots.