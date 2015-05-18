By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON May 18 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday agreed to consider advertising agency Campbell-Ewald Co's
attempt to fend off a class action lawsuit over claims the
company violated a federal consumer law by sending unsolicited
text messages on behalf of the U.S. Navy.
Campbell-Ewald, a subsidiary of the Interpublic Group of
Companies Inc, says the court has no grounds to hear the
case brought by plaintiff Jose Gomez on behalf of himself and
others who received the messages because the advertising firm
offered to pay him the maximum amount available under the law to
settle the claims.
The U.S. Navy messages were part of a recruitment drive. The
brief text message, sent to around 100,000 people, included the
phrase: "Destined for something big? Do it in the Navy."
The company is seeking to reverse a September 2014 ruling by
the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that
the case could move forward despite the offer. Gomez turned down
the $1,500 offer for each violation, which Campbell-Ewald said
would fully resolve his case.
Under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, it is illegal
to make a call or send a message using an automated system
without consent. There is a $500 penalty for each violation,
which can be trebled if it is a knowing and willful violation.
The Navy was not sued and is not involved in the case.
In court papers, Campbell-Ewald said that although the
dollar amounts are small for each complaint, the consumer law
has become "an extortionist weapon in the hands of class action
lawyers seeking to extract lucrative attorneys' fees for
class-wide settlements."
Defendants like Campbell-Ewald have sought to offer
plaintiffs full damages before the class action lawsuit can go
forward in order to avoid the lengthy litigation, the lawyers
said.
Gomez's lawyers say an offer to the lead plaintiff in a case
should not prevent him from representing the class.
Oral arguments and a decision are due in the court's next
term, which begins in October and ends in June 2016.
The case is Campbell-Ewald v. Gomez, U.S. Supreme Court, No.
14-857.
