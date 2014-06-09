By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON, June 9
WASHINGTON, June 9 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday declined to hear a series of appeals filed mainly by R.J.
Reynolds Tobacco Co seeking to overturn Florida court rulings
worth more than $70 million in favor of customers who sued over
injuries associated with smoking.
By turning away the cases, the high court left intact the
rulings against R.J. Reynolds, part of Reynolds American Inc
, and one against Lorillard Inc. The individual
verdicts vary in size from a few thousand dollars to more than
$25 million. The high court had before Monday already turned
away several similar tobacco company appeals from Florida.
The cases are among thousands that arose from a class action
filed in 1994 against major tobacco companies. The class action
group consisted of all Florida residents who said they or family
members had been killed or injured as a result of
tobacco-related medical conditions by 1996. In 2000, a jury
awarded the plaintiffs $145 billion in damages.
The Florida Supreme Court in 2006 overturned the $145
billion award and ruled that plaintiffs had too many individual
issues to proceed as a class. However, the court said that
plaintiffs could bring individual lawsuits based on findings
from earlier in the litigation that nicotine is addictive and
that tobacco use can cause a variety of diseases, including
cancer.
That ruling prompted thousands of individual lawsuits from
smokers and their family members in Florida's state and federal
courts against major tobacco companies.
In October 2013, Vector Group Ltd's Liggett Group
announced it would pay $110 million to settle the claims it
faced in Florida.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Additional reporting by Jessica
Dye; Editing by Howard Goller and Tom Brown)