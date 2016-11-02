By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 2 Some U.S. Supreme Court
justices on Wednesday appeared wary about the foreign policy
implications of making it too easy for foreign governments to be
sued in U.S. courts as they considered a lawsuit by an
Oklahoma-based oil drilling company that claims Venezuela
unlawfully seized 11 drilling rigs six years ago.
The eight justices heard an hour-long argument in
Venezuela's appeal of a lower court ruling that allowed one of
the claims brought by Helmerich & Payne International Drilling
Company against the South American nation to proceed.
The company sued both the Venezuelan government and
state-owned oil companies under a U.S. law called the Foreign
Sovereign Immunities Act, claiming among other things that the
property seizure violated international law.
That law allows for foreign governments to be sued in U.S.
courts under certain circumstances, including when private
property is seized.
Justice Anthony Kennedy was among those concerned about the
foreign policy implications, noting the "extreme sensitivity
with reference to suing foreign sovereigns." But other justices
including Ruth Bader Ginsburg seemed more sympathetic to the
company's arguments.
The legal question before the justices was whether the
company's lawsuit succeeded in meeting the legal bar that would
allow the case to continue. Venezuela, backed by the Obama
administration, says it did not.
The rigs in question were owned by Helmerich's wholly owned
Venezuela-based subsidiary. The Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act
does not allow lawsuits to go forward when a foreign government
seizes domestic-owned property. But the U.S. Court of Appeals
for the District of Columbia Circuit in May 2015 said such suits
can proceed when the interests of foreign shareholders are
implicated.
Illustrating the difficulty facing the court in resolving
the dispute, Justice Stephen Breyer said he "can't get my hands
around this case, or my mind around it."
Breyer suggested that individual judges should get to decide
which cases can be heard in U.S. courts, as long as they
understand that "we don't want to have foreign countries in our
courts unless there's a good case against them."
Helmerich had long provided drilling services for the
Venezuelan government. The company disassembled its rigs in 2009
after Venezuela had failed to pay $100 million in bills. In
response, Venezuela's government in 2010 seized the properties,
which were still in the country. Then-President Hugo Chavez
ordered the seizure, saying the rigs could be used by the
government-owned companies.
A U.S. district court had ruled largely in favor of the
drilling company. The appeals court then blocked the company's
separate breach of contract claim while allowing the
expropriation claim to proceed.
A ruling is due by the end of June.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)