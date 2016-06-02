By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON, June 2
WASHINGTON, June 2 The Obama administration's
top Supreme Court lawyer is leaving office at the end of June
having won a string of major cases including fending off
challenges to President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law
and legalizing same-sex marriage.
Solicitor General Donald Verrilli has served in the Justice
Department post since June 2011. He also held two other
positions in the Obama administration. Verrilli's deputy, Ian
Gershengorn will take over, the Justice Department said in a
release announcing Verrilli's departure.
"For five years, Solicitor General Don Verrilli has fought
in our nation's highest court for a better future, winning
landmark cases that moved America forward," Obama said in a
statement.
Verrilli twice successfully defended the 2010 Affordable
Care Act, known as Obamacare, against conservative challenges.
In 2012, the court ruled 5-4 to uphold the law against a broad
legal attack. Three years later, the justices rejected a second
challenge on a 6-3 vote.
"Thanks to his efforts, 20 million more Americans now know
the security of quality, affordable health care," Obama said.
In other major victories, Verrilli urged the justices to
strike down the federal Defense of Marriage Act, which barred
the recognition of same-sex marriages for the purposes of
federal benefits. The 5-4 ruling striking down the law in June
2015 helped pave the way for the court's 5-4 landmark 2015
decision that legalized gay marriage nationwide, which Verrilli
also advocated for.
In another case, Verrilli successfully persuaded the court
in 2012 to strike down provisions of a harsh anti-immigrant law
in Arizona on a 5-3 vote.
"Through these and many other cases - and through his
thoughtful counsel and principled advocacy - Don has built a
legacy of inclusion, expanding opportunities and civil rights
for all Americans and moving our country forward," Attorney
General Loretta Lynch said in a statement.
Setbacks included the court's 2013 ruling on a 5-4 vote
striking down a key provision of the Voting Rights Act, a law
enacted to protect minority voters. He also lost a case 9-0 in
which a company challenged Obama's authority to appoint members
of the National Labor Relations Board when the Senate was in
recess.
The court has yet to rule in several major cases Verrilli
argued this year, including a challenge to a restrictive Texas
abortion law and his defense of Obama's executive action that
would protect more than four million immigrants from
deportation.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by James Dalgleish)