By Jim Forsyth
| SAN ANTONIO
SAN ANTONIO Nov 30 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday rejected an appeal filed by a retired Texas veterinarian
who argued that a state law barring him from providing pet-care
advice online and over the telephone violated his free-speech
rights under the U.S. Constitution.
Lower courts had ruled that Brownsville, Texas veterinarian
Ron Hines, 72, broke a 2005 state law when he answered questions
through an "Ask a Vet" link on his website.
In 2013, the Texas Board of Veterinary Medicine, which
regulates veterinary practices in the state, suspended his
license for a year, finding he violated the law by providing
"advice of a specific medical nature" without actually examining
the animal.
Attorney Matt Miller of the Austin office of the Institute
for Justice, a public-interest legal group that represents
Hines, said the high court's refusal to hear the case has the
potential to restrict the fast-growing practice of telemedicine,
the use of the Internet by medical doctors to diagnose patients.
"There were no allegations that Ron Hines harmed any
animals," Miller said.
"All he was doing was talking to people over email and the
telephone about their pets. That is protected free speech, and
it is important for people to get this information," Miller
said.
Miller said only 5 percent of the people with whom Hines
consulted were in Texas and within the Texas Board of Veterinary
Medicine's jurisdiction. Miller said as many as half of them
were in developing countries with little or no access to
veterinarians.
Texas law states that a veterinarian must conduct an
examination of an animal before offering medical advice. In
2005, the Texas legislature expanded that restriction by passing
a measure stating the examination could not be done
electronically.
Miller said that with medical practices becoming
increasingly dependent upon new technology like the Internet,
the justices have merely delayed an inevitable ruling on the
matter.
"This case is over, but there will be a next case," Miller
said. "There will be future veterinarians, doctors, other
professionals who will be facing these types of protectionist
restrictions."
Hines years ago discontinued his full-time veterinary
practice.
Texas Board of Veterinary Medicine officials were not
immediately available for comment.
(Editing by Jon Herskovitz and Will Dunham)