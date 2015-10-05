BRIEF-Carbonite announces pricing of private offering of $125 mln of 2.50 pct convertible senior notes
* Carbonite announces pricing of private offering of $125 million of 2.50 pct convertible senior notes
WASHINGTON Oct 5 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal by Vringo Inc subsidiary I/P Engine, which was seeking to restore a $30 million patent infringement verdict it won against several companies including Google Inc.
The high court rejected I/P Engine's appeal, meaning a August 2014 ruling against the company by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit was left intact. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)
* Neuroderm announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results