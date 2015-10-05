WASHINGTON Oct 5 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal by Vringo Inc subsidiary I/P Engine, which was seeking to restore a $30 million patent infringement verdict it won against several companies including Google Inc.

The high court rejected I/P Engine's appeal, meaning a August 2014 ruling against the company by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit was left intact. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)