By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, June 3 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday struck down an appeals court ruling that favored
consumers who bought Sears Roebuck and Co front-loading washing
machines.
The lawsuit claimed Kenmore-brand high-efficiency washers,
manufactured for the Sears Holding Co subsidiary by
Whirlpool Corp, were defective because they emitted
unpleasant odors and would sometimes unexpectedly stop during
use.
The case is almost identical to a class action, involving
the same lawyers on both sides, that came before the court
earlier this year. The court also sent that case, which was
against Whirlpool, back to the appeals court for
reconsideration.
In both cases, the Supreme Court said the appeals courts had
to take a second look at the issue in light of a Supreme Court
ruling in March in favor of Comcast Corp in a class
action based on claims over how much the cable company charged a
group of subscribers.
The legal issue is whether the individual claims are
sufficiently similar to warrant class action certification,
meaning that they can all be heard together in one case.
The case is Sears v. Butler, U.S. Supreme Court, No.
12-1067.