WASHINGTON Feb 24 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday declined to take up a closely watched legal battle
concerning consumer claims against manufacturers and retailers
of front-loading washing machines.
By declining to hear the cases, the court allowed claims
against Sears Roebuck and Co, Whirlpool Corp and BSH Home
Appliance Corp to move forward in lower courts.
The lawsuits claimed Kenmore-brand high-efficiency washers,
manufactured for the Sears Holding Co subsidiary by
Whirlpool, Whirlpool's own-brand washers, and those manufactured
by BSH, a subsidiary of Germany-based BSH Bosch und Siemens
Hausgerate GMbH, were defective in part because they
emitted unpleasant odors.