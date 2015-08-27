WASHINGTON Aug 27 A U.S. court on Thursday blocked a federal clean water rule from going into effect until a legal challenge has been resolved, handing a victory to states and business groups who have strongly opposed the regulation.

The U.S. District Court for the District of North Dakota granted a preliminary injunction against the so-called Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule finalized by the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in May.

The rule, which clarified which waters are covered by the federal Clean Water Act, was supposed to go into effect on Friday.

North Dakota and 12 other states filed a lawsuit against the federal government in June, charging that the rule constituted an improper expansion of its powers over the states.

The states asked for a preliminary injunction earlier this month. They said allowing the rule to be implemented would cause irreparable harm.

District Judge Ralph Erickson ruled in their favor, putting a hold on the rule.

"It appears likely that the EPA has violated its congressional grant of authority in its promulgation of the rule," Erickson said in the order.

The WOTUS rule has faced intense opposition from Republicans in Congress, farmers and energy companies. Critics of the rule contend that it vastly expands the federal government's authority and could apply to ditches and small isolated bodies of water.

The EPA and Army Corps have argued that the water rule does not create new permitting requirements and only seeks to make jurisdictional determinations more predictable.

At least 10 lawsuits have been filed in federal district courts challenging the rule, with at least 27 states joining in the lawsuits. Several petitions for review have also been filed with U.S. federal appellate courts.

"This is a victory in the first skirmish, but it is only the first," North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem in a statement. "I remain confident that the rule will be declared unlawful once all the issues have been presented."

The EPA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Christian Plumb)