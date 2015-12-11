(Adds background on case)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON Dec 11 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Friday agreed to decide whether property owners can challenge
the federal government in court when told they need sometimes
costly permits required under a national water protection law.
The court will hear an appeal brought by the Obama
administration, which is contesting a lower court ruling that
said Hawkes Co Inc could file a lawsuit over whether it needs a
permit to open a peat mine in Minnesota.
Whether a particular plot of land falls under the
jurisdiction of the landmark 1972 U.S. Clean Water Act is of
major importance to developers and other property owners because
a finding that it does triggers a lengthy and expensive
permitting process.
The scope of federal authority over bodies of water under
the broadly written clean water law has long been contested by
property owners and influential business groups like the
National Association of Home Builders.
In 2006, the Supreme Court failed to resolve some of the
confusion when it issued a fractured decision on what exactly
constitutes "waters of the United States" under the Clean Water
Act.
The new case addresses the separate question of when
property owners can contest a finding by the federal government
that a property falls under Clean Water Act jurisdiction.
Once the government determines that a property is covered by
the law, property owners can either proceed through the
permitting process, go ahead without a permit and face possible
fines of $37,500 a day, or abandon their plan to develop the
land.
Property rights advocates say the permitting process can
take two years and cost up to $270,000.
The latest case follows a 2012 ruling in which the court
ruled unanimously that property owners facing potential
enforcement action over failure to obtain a Clean Water Act
permit can ask a court to intervene before being forced to
comply or pay financial penalties.
Separately, the Obama administration this year issued a new
regulation defining the scope of federal jurisdiction over
bodies of water. A federal appeals court put the rule on hold
after it was challenged by 18 states.
The Supreme Court will hear arguments in the new case in the
spring with a ruling due by the end of June.
The case is U.S. Army Corps of Engineers v. Hawkes, U.S.
Supreme Court, No.15-290.
