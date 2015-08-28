HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 24 at 5:31 p.m. EDT/2131 GMT
March 24 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
WASHINGTON Aug 28 The White House on Friday said the Justice Department is considering its options after a U.S. district court blocked a federal clean water rule from going into effect in certain states.
"The administration strongly disagrees with this ruling," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said in a briefing.
The U.S. District court in North Dakota granted a preliminary injunction against the so-called Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule for 13 states on Thursday. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Lisa Lambert)
NEW YORK, March 24 U.S. oil refining executives met with a senior official in President Donald Trump's administration at the White House last week to argue their position for an overhaul of the nation's biofuels program, two people in the meeting told Reuters.