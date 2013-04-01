By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON, April 1
The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday wiped out an appeals court ruling in favor of consumers
who bought front-loading washing machines made by Whirlpool Corp
.
The court said the Cincinnati-based 6th U.S. Circuit Court
of Appeals decision endorsing a group lawsuit, known as class
action certification, had to be reconsidered in light of the
Supreme Court's 5-4 ruling last week in another consumer case
involving Comcast Corp.
The class action lawsuit against Whirlpool said that the
high-efficiency washers were defective because they emitted
unpleasant odors.
In the Comcast case, the court ruled in favor of the cable
company over how much it charged a group of cable TV
subscribers. The court said 2 million subscribers in the
Philadelphia area could not sue Comcast as a group.
Whirlpool's lawyers, in a petition seeking high court
review, said that the case would also affect similar claims
against the company and other manufacturers, including General
Electric Co and Sears.
The justices also ordered on Monday that another case
pending before the court, involving employee wage claims against
Charter One Bank, should be reconsidered in light of the Comcast
ruling.
The Chicago-based 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled
that the claims could go ahead.
The bank said there was insufficient evidence to show that
there was a unofficial policy to deny workers overtime. The
official policy is to pay overtime to anyone who worked more
than 40 hours in a week.
The Whirlpool case is Whirlpool Group v. Glazer, U.S.
Supreme Court, No. 12-322. The Charter One case is RBS Citizens
v. Ross, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 12-165.