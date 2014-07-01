By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, July 1 The U.S. Supreme Court agreed
on Tuesday to hear a case that would determine whether UPS Inc
treated a pregnant employee unfairly by denying her
request for temporary restrictions on her work duties.
Peggy Young, a part-time delivery truck driver, had acted on
a midwife's advice that she not be required to lift parcels
weighing more than 20 pounds (9 kg) while she was pregnant.
UPS denied the request, saying such restrictions were not
required under either the Pregnancy Discrimination Act or the
Americans with Disabilities Act. Both a federal district court
judge and an appeals court ruled in favor of UPS.
The incident took place in 2006. Due to a 2008 amendment to
the Americans with Disabilities Act, which now means temporary
impairments are covered, a woman in Young's situation would be
granted the treatment she sought.
Oral arguments and a ruling are expected in the court's new
term, which starts in October and ends in June 2015.
The case is Young v. UPS, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 12-1226.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Howard Goller and
Lisa Von Ahn)