NEW YORK Dec 17 Antitrust lawsuits alleging the
world's largest metal exchange, two of Wall Street's biggest
banks and big commodity merchants conspired to raise the price
of aluminum will be heard in New York, a panel of U.S. judges
has ruled.
Judge Katherine Forrest will hear the case in U.S. District
Court for the Southern District of New York, at least for
pretrial purposes, the panel said in an order on Monday, the
first big hurdle in one of the biggest commodity market
manipulation lawsuits in years.
About 30 lawsuits allege that the London Metal Exchange and
other defendants - including investment banks Goldman Sachs
Group Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co and merchants
Glencore Xstrata and Trafigura AG -
manipulated the warehousing of aluminum in order to lift the
price of the metal. The U.S. Justice Department is also
investigating the matter.
The decision is a win for the LME, whose lawyer earlier this
month said it made sense for the case to be handled in Manhattan
because warehousing operators took their directions and rules
from bosses in Manhattan and London.
Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan are both headquartered in
Manhattan.
"Numerous decisions regarding alleged anticompetitive
conduct in the market for aluminum likely were made in this
district," said the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict
Litigation, which was asked to decide the location for the case.
The venue of lawsuits is sometimes critically important
because of the varying levels of experience among judges in
different cities, as well as other factors such as convenience
for lawyers and witnesses. Forrest was a lawyer specializing in
antitrust law before she became a judge.
Goldman, JPMorgan and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd
, which owns the LME, have rejected the claims and said
they would contest them vigorously.
Many of the warehouses are in or near Detroit, and some
aluminum buyers wanted their cases to be heard there.