June 19 A U.S. judge on Thursday rejected Lance
Armstrong's bid to dismiss a federal whistleblower lawsuit
claiming that he and his former cycling team, which had been
sponsored by the U.S. Postal Service, had defrauded the
government through a scheme to use banned, performance-enhancing
drugs.
U.S. District Judge Robert Wilkins in Washington, D.C., said
the complaints brought by the government and Armstrong's former
teammate Floyd Landis were "rife with allegations" that
Armstrong had knowledge of doping and made false statements to
conceal it.
Armstrong was stripped of his seven victories at the Tour de
France and banned for life in 2012 after the U.S. Anti-Doping
Agency issued a report accusing him of engineering one of the
most sophisticated doping schemes in sports.
