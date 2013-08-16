BRIEF-AIG names Martha Gallo as chief information officer
* AIG plans to appoint a new chief auditor in near term
WASHINGTON Aug 16 The U.S. Justice Department on Friday asked an appeals court to reverse a judge's ruling last month that Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke must testify in a lawsuit about American International Group Inc's (AIG.N) 2008 bailout.
Bernanke cannot be forced to sit for a deposition because high-ranking U.S. government officials are generally protected from getting drawn into time-consuming civil litigation, the Justice Department said in its petition.
The petition was filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington.
* On March 1, entered Retention Agreement with Donald Fishback, CFO order to incentivize him to remain employed with co in such capacity
