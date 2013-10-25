(Adds comment from defendant's lawyer, paragraph 4)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK Oct 25 U.S. prosecutors brought
criminal charges on Friday against a man they said had tried to
acquire surface-to-air missiles that he planned to smuggle into
Iran in a threat to U.S. national security.
Reza Olangian, a dual citizen of the United States and Iran,
was charged with four counts, including trying to acquire and
transfer anti-aircraft missiles, violating the International
Emergency Economic Powers Act, and two conspiracy counts.
The defendant was arrested at an airport in Tallinn,
Estonia, on Oct. 10, 2012, and extradited to the United States
on March 26, 2013, according to U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara in
New York, who announced the charges.
"We are prepared to defend Mr. Olangian against the charges
in the indictment," his lawyer Lee Ginsberg said in an email.
Olangian remains in federal custody, Ginsberg added.
Prosecutors said Olangian, also known as Raymond Avancian,
dealt over several months last year with an undercover official
working with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, who he
believed was a weapons and aircraft broker, to arrange for goods
to be acquired and illegally sent to the Iranian government.
They said this followed a failed effort by Olangian in 2007
to obtain about 100 missiles for Iran.
Prosecutors said evidence against him included emails and
recorded conversations in which he expressed interest in
obtaining at least 200 missiles, as well as equipment such as
Bell 412 helicopters.
According to the complaint, Olangian intended for the goods
to enter Iran by land from Afghanistan or another neighboring
country, and in an Aug. 28, 2012, email to the undercover
official provided initial payment details.
"I want to be at the exchange location for no MISHAPS," the
email said, according to the complaint.
Olangian faces up to life in prison if convicted.
"After having been thwarted in his first attempt, Reza
Olangian seized on a second opportunity to help arm the Iranian
military with surface-to-air missiles and airline parts in
violation of international trade sanctions and other laws,"
Bharara said in a statement. "Olangian struck out."
The case was assigned to Chief Judge Loretta Preska of the
U.S. District Court in Manhattan.
The case is U.S. v. Olangian, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, Nos. 12-cr-00798 and 12-mag-02553.
