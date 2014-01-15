WASHINGTON Jan 15 A federal judge on Wednesday upheld the health insurance subsidies that are available in the 34 U.S. states that declined to establish their own online marketplaces, rejecting a lawsuit that said the subsidies were unlawful.

U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman in Washington, D.C., wrote in the opinion that the subsidies were consistent with the healthcare law President Barack Obama signed in 2010. (Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)