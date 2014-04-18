(Adds further detail, reaction, recasts lede)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, April 18 In a loss for environmental
groups, a U.S. appeals court on Friday upheld new air pollution
emissions standards for cement plants that the industry
supports.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia
Circuit rejected a challenge by environmental groups, including
the Natural Resources Defense Council and the Sierra Club, which
said the emissions standards were not stringent enough.
The court did hand the challengers a partial victory by
ruling that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency could not
carve out a special legal defense for plant operators to cite if
they are sued by members of the public in the event of a plant
malfunction.
The regulation sets standards for various pollutants,
including mercury and hydrochloric acid. Plant operators are not
required to comply with the new rule until September 2015.
There are 107 cement plants in 36 states, according to the
Portland Cement Association, an industry group. Various cement
producers, including Lafarge North America Inc and
Cemex SAB de CV participated in the case in support
of the rule.
The 2013 regulation was the second time the agency had tried
to craft new standards. The previous attempt was sent back to
the EPA for revisions by the appeals court in 2011.
When the agency amended the rule, it angered environmental
groups by weakening the curbs on toxic soot pollution.
Friday's ruling means there will now be "more toxic
pollution from this especially dirty sector," said John Walke,
an attorney with the Natural Resources Defense Council.
Gregory Scott, president and CEO of the portland cement
industry group, said in a statement that the EPA rule struck the
right balance and is "essential to preserving jobs at domestic
cement facilities."
In the ruling, Judge Brett Kavanaugh wrote that the EPA had
the authority to amend the soot pollution limits when it revised
the regulation.
The agency was not permitted, however, to set up the new
legal defense for plant operators, Kavanaugh wrote.
When a civil lawsuit is filed, the agency can intervene in
cases to express its views but "under the statutory scheme, the
decision whether to accept the defendant's argument is for the
court in the first instance, not for EPA," he wrote.
In a separate ruling issued on Tuesday, the same court
upheld hazardous air pollution regulations for coal and
gas-fired power plants.
The case is Natural Resources Defense Council v. EPA, U.S.
Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, 10-1371.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Sandra Maler, Sofina
Mirza-Reid and Jonathan Oatis)