Dec 2 A divided federal appeals court on Monday
upheld as constitutional a U.S. ban on political advertising on
public television and radio stations.
By an 8-3 vote, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San
Francisco said the U.S. Congress was justified in adopting a law
that prohibited public stations from transmitting paid
advertisements on behalf of for-profit entities, issues of
public importance or interest and political candidates.
"Congress's determination that all three kinds of
advertising posed a significant threat to public programming is
supported by substantial evidence," Circuit Judge M. Margaret
McKeown wrote for the majority.
Two judges on the panel would have struck down the law,
while a third would have struck down part of it.
Minority Television Project Inc, a California non-profit,
had challenged the law after the Federal Communications
Communication fined it $10,000 for running paid ads from
companies such as Ford Motor Corp, General Motors Co and Korean
Air Lines Co.
The case is Minority Television Project Inc v. Federal
Communications Commission et al, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals, No. 09-17311.