WASHINGTON Aug 9 A U.S. appeals court on Friday
vacated a trial court's decision to certify a class action
against railroad companies, a procedural win for the companies
in a case about whether they illegally colluded to fix the price
of fuel surcharges.
A unanimous panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the
District of Columbia Circuit sent the lawsuit back to the trial
court to reconsider the matter in light of a recent U.S. Supreme
Court decision about class actions.
Thousands of freight-shipping customers are suing four major
railroad companies over the alleged conspiracy. They are seeking
potentially billions of dollars in damages.
Last year, the trial court agreed to hear the shipping
customers' claims as a class action, but then in March, the U.S.
Supreme Court ruled in a separate case that judges should
carefully review the economic model for how damages would be
calculated before they certify a class.
The high court's ruling commands "a hard look at the
soundness of statistical models," something the trial court
"never grappled with," Judge Janice Rogers Brown wrote for the
three-judge appeals panel.
The defendants in the case are Berkshire Hathaway Inc's
BNSF Railway Co and units of Union Pacific Corp
, CSX Corp and Norfolk Southern Corp.
They did not immediately respond to requests for comment.