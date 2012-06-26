NEW YORK, June 26 The actor Hayden Christensen,
known for his starring role in the Star Wars movies, can pursue
a lawsuit charging that USA Network improperly used his ideas
for its own television show, an appeals court ruled on Tuesday.
The ruling revives a lawsuit brought by Christensen, his
brother Tove and Forest Park Pictures in which they claim the
network must pay them because it developed a series similar to
one the plaintiffs pitched to USA in 2005.
The Forest Park series, billed as a "comedic drama," was
called "Housecall." It dealt with a doctor who moved to the
beach community of Malibu, California, where he tends to rich
patients.
Four years later, USA launched a show called "Royal Pains"
which had a similar premise - a doctor making house calls to the
rich and famous - but was set in the Hamptons, the summer
playground for wealthy New Yorkers, according to a three-judge
panel at the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York.
Forest Park was not told the show was being made, nor was it
paid for the ideas behind the show, the court said.
"USA Network used the ideas embodied in those written
works," the judges said, finding that Forest Park had entered
into a contract with USA that "included an implied promise to
pay."
A lawyer for the USA Network, Susan Weiner, did not
immediately return a call seeking comment on the ruling. USA
Network is part of Comcast Corp's <C MCSA.O> N BC Universal
The case was sent back to U.S. District Judge Colleen
McMahon in Manhattan, who had ruled in USA's favor last year,
finding the plaintiffs claims were preempted by federal
copyright law.
Christensen, 31, played Anakin Skywalker in "Star Wars:
Episode II - Attack of the Clones" and "Star Wars: Episode III -
Revenge of the Sith."
(Reporting By Basil Katz; Editing by Paul Thomasch)