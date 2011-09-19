(Adds details throughout)

By Stephen Ward

RENO, Nev., Sept 19 A 10th person has died from injuries sustained when a World War Two-era fighter crashed nose-down near the grandstands at a Nevada air race last week, a Reno hospital said on Monday.

Federal safety investigators were trying to determine what caused 74-year-old pilot Jimmy Leeward to lose control of his modified P-51 Mustang and slam into a box seat area at the 48th Annual National Air Championship Races on Friday afternoon.

A photograph snapped seconds before the crash appears to show a component of the plane's tail section falling off and National Transportation Safety Board member Mark Rosekind said that will be one aspect of the crash that will be investigated intensely.

Leeward, a Florida-based real estate developer who was well known in air racing circles and had worked as a stunt pilot in movies, was among the dead.

The identity of the latest victim was not released by St. Mary's Regional Medical Center in Reno, where one patient from the accident remains in critical condition and another six are listed as serious. Three people were still in critical condition at Renown Regional Medical Center.

More than 50 other people were transported to area hospitals to be treated for injuries.

Federal investigators have recovered memory cards that could be from recording devices on the downed plane but say they found no indication yet that Leeward sent out a distress call before plunging into the tarmac.

In a development that could help the investigation, Leeward's plane had apparently been equipped with an outward-facing video recorder and would have also streamed real-time data to the racing team before the crash.

A total of 29 people have been killed in the Reno Air Races since they began in 1964, though Reno Mayor Bob Cashell has said that this year marked the first spectator deaths.

The NTSB's Rosekind has said the agency would study whether proper safety protocols were followed at the Reno Air Races.

Leeward had modified his plane, which was built during World War Two, to make it faster. (Writing and additional reporting by Dan Whitcomb and Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)