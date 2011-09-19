By Stephen Ward
RENO, Nev., Sept 19 A 10th person has died from
injuries sustained in the crash of a World War II-era fighter
near the grandstands at a Nevada air race last week, a
spokeswoman for a Reno hospital said on Monday.
Pilot Jimmy Leeward, a 74-year-old real estate developer
well known in air racing circles, was at the controls of "The
Galloping Ghost" fighter plane when it slammed into a box seat
area in front of the grandstand at the event at Reno on
Friday.
A photograph of the modified P-51 Mustang taken shortly
before it slammed into an airfield at the 48th Annual National
Air Championship Races appears to show a component of the
plane's tail section falling off.
Leeward and nine others were killed as a result of the
accident, which is being investigated by the U.S. National
Transportation Safety Board. More than 50 other people were
hospitalized for injuries.
Officials said on Sunday that federal investigators probing
the crash wreckage had recovered memory cards that could be
from recording devices on the Mustang.
They also said they had found no indication yet that the
pilot of the plane sent a distress call before plunging
nose-down into the tarmac.
