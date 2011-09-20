LAS VEGAS, Sept 20 An 11th person has been confirmed as killed in the crash of a World War Two-era plane at a Nevada air race last week, a lawyer for the family of the victim said on Tuesday.

Federal safety investigators are trying to determine what caused 74-year-old pilot Jimmy Leeward to lose control of his plane last Friday and slam into a box seat area in front of the grandstand at the 48th Annual National Air Championship Races near Reno.

Leeward, a Florida-based real estate developer who was well-known in air racing circles and had flown as a stunt pilot in movies, was among those killed.

A photograph snapped seconds before the crash appears to show a component of the plane's tail section falling off, and the National Transportation Safety Board has said that would be one aspect of the crash that will be investigated.

The accident took place a day before another vintage plane crashed in a fireball during an aerobatic demonstration at a West Virginia air show, killing the pilot. The two incidents have raised new questions about the safety of such events.

A total of 30 people have been killed in the Reno Air Races since they began in 1964, although Reno Mayor Bob Cashell has said that this year marked the first spectator deaths.

Leeward had modified his vintage P-51 Mustang, which was built during World War Two and dubbed "The Galloping Ghost" after a nickname for Chicago Bears football running back Red Grange, to make it faster. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Peter Cooney)