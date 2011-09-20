LAS VEGAS, Sept 20 An 11th person has been
confirmed as killed in the crash of a World War Two-era plane
at a Nevada air race last week, a lawyer for the family of the
victim said on Tuesday.
Federal safety investigators are trying to determine what
caused 74-year-old pilot Jimmy Leeward to lose control of his
plane last Friday and slam into a box seat area in front of the
grandstand at the 48th Annual National Air Championship Races
near Reno.
Leeward, a Florida-based real estate developer who was
well-known in air racing circles and had flown as a stunt pilot
in movies, was among those killed.
A photograph snapped seconds before the crash appears to
show a component of the plane's tail section falling off, and
the National Transportation Safety Board has said that would be
one aspect of the crash that will be investigated.
The accident took place a day before another vintage plane
crashed in a fireball during an aerobatic demonstration at a
West Virginia air show, killing the pilot. The two incidents
have raised new questions about the safety of such events.
A total of 30 people have been killed in the Reno Air Races
since they began in 1964, although Reno Mayor Bob Cashell has
said that this year marked the first spectator deaths.
Leeward had modified his vintage P-51 Mustang, which was
built during World War Two and dubbed "The Galloping Ghost"
after a nickname for Chicago Bears football running back Red
Grange, to make it faster.
