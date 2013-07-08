By Yereth Rosen
ANCHORAGE, Alaska, July 8 A "go team" of federal
safety investigators was en route to Alaska's Kenai Peninsula on
Monday to determine why a float plane crashed and burned at an
airport in the fishing community of Soldotna, killing all 10
people on board.
No survivors were found after the plane, a de Havilland DHC3
Otter operated by local air-taxi company Rediske Air, crashed at
the airport in Soldotna, about 80 miles southwest of Anchorage,
shortly after 11 a.m. local time on Sunday.
National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Eric Weiss
said the crash was considered a high priority for the agency,
because the plane was an air-taxi, which is held to a higher
standard than general aviation aircraft.
Weiss said a six-person NTSB "go team" had been assembled to
probe the causes of the crash and was flying to Soldotna on
Monday, where it would be joined by an investigator based in
Alaska.
Authorities have not identified any of the crash victims,
but the Anchorage Daily News reported that the pilot was
42-year-old Walter Rediske, co-owner of Rediske Air.
The Soldotna Police Department said all of the passengers
were believed to be from South Carolina and that it was working
with authorities there to notify next of kin.
Soldotna police officials said all 10 bodies had been
recovered and sent to the state medical examiner's office in
Anchorage for identification and autopsies.
Rediske Air provides sightseeing charters and air-taxi
services, according to a profile with the Better Business
Bureau. A spokeswoman for the company declined comment on
Monday.
Clint Johnson, a spokesman for the NTSB, told the Daily News
that an initial report from a witness at the small airport
indicated the plane was taking off when it crashed.
"The next thing they knew is they saw it on fire,
unfortunately, after the accident," Johnson told the paper.
Captain Lesley Quelland of Central Emergency Services told
the Daily News that the agency's fire crews were first to reach
the burning plane and "saw the plume immediately when we left
the station," some three miles away.
When firefighters arrived on scene, she said, "the aircraft
was crashed off the side of the runway and it was fully involved
in flames."
The crash came a day after an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777
with more than 300 people on board crashed while landing at San
Francisco's airport on Saturday, killing two Chinese teenagers
and injuring more than 180 people.
The mountainous Kenai Peninsula, south of Anchorage, is a
popular destination for tourists, fishermen and hikers.
