By Yereth Rosen
ANCHORAGE, Alaska, July 8 A team of federal
safety investigators was headed to Alaska's Kenai Peninsula on
Monday to determine why an air taxi plane crashed and burned at
an airport in the fishing community of Soldotna, killing all 10
people aboard.
No survivors were found after the single-engine pontoon
plane, a de Havilland DHC3 Otter operated by regionally based
charter company Rediske Air, crashed at the airport in Soldotna,
about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Anchorage, shortly after 11
a.m. local time on Sunday.
National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Eric Weiss
said the crash apparently occurred on takeoff and was considered
a high priority for the agency because the plane was an air
taxi, which is held to a higher standard than general aviation
aircraft.
Weiss said a six-person NTSB "go team" had been assembled to
probe the causes of the crash and was flown on Monday to Alaska,
to be joined by an investigator based in the state.
NTSB member Earl Weener told reporters in Anchorage the
initial ground investigation would take five to eight days to
conduct, and that a final report would probably take a year to
complete.
Authorities have not publicly identified any of the crash
victims, but the Anchorage Daily News reported that the pilot
was 42-year-old Walter Rediske, co-owner of Rediske Air.
The Soldotna Police Department said all of the passengers
were believed to be from South Carolina and that it was working
with authorities there to notify next of kin.
The nine passengers comprised a family of five and a
separate family of four, both from Greenville, South Carolina,
who were on vacation and headed for a bear-viewing lodge at Lake
Clark in southern Alaska, according to South Carolina-based
newspaper The State.
Soldotna police officials said all 10 bodies had been
recovered and sent to the state medical examiner's office in
Anchorage for identification and autopsies.
Rediske Air provides sightseeing charters and air-taxi
services, according to a profile with the Better Business
Bureau. A spokeswoman for the company declined comment on
Monday.
Captain Lesley Quelland of Central Emergency Services told
the Daily News that the agency's fire crews were first to reach
the burning plane and "saw the plume immediately when we left
the station," some 3 miles away.
When firefighters arrived on scene, she said, "the aircraft
was crashed off the side of the runway and it was fully involved
in flames."
The crash came a day after an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777
with more than 300 people on board crashed while landing at San
Francisco's airport on Saturday, killing two Chinese teenagers
and injuring more than 180 people.
The mountainous Kenai Peninsula, south of Anchorage, is a
popular destination for tourists, fishermen and hikers.
