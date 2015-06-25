(Updates throughout with details from military officials, Iraqi
By David Schwartz
PHOENIX, June 25 An Iraqi student pilot was
flying an Iraqi military F-16 fighter jet that crashed in
Arizona near the U.S.-Mexico border during a night training
mission, U.S. military officials and Iraq's government said on
Thursday.
U.S. officials said the student was the lone occupant of the
F-16 Fighting Falcon when it went down on Wednesday night about
five miles (eight km) east of the Douglas Municipal Airport, in
the city of Douglas on the border with Mexico.
The pilot's status remained unknown on Thursday as rescue
efforts continued, according to a statement from the Air
National Guard in Arizona, which said the plane belonged to the
Iraqi Air Force.
A statement on the Iraqi Ministry of Defense website
confirmed the crash and said an investigation into the cause of
the accident was under way.
Arizona officials declined to release the pilot's name or
further details, beyond saying that the pilot was one of more
than 40 students enrolled in a training program in Tucson.
The international program by the air guard's 162nd Wing has
trainees from Iraq and eight other countries.
Authorities were called to the scene by 911 calls from
residents reporting an explosion and fire in grassy terrain,
said Carol Capas, a Cochise County sheriff's spokeswoman.
The fire ignited by the crash was contained on Wednesday
night. There were no injuries reported on the ground, Capas
said.
An interim safety board has been formed by the U.S. Air
Force to investigate the cause of the accident, U.S. officials
said.
