(Updates with U.S. Central Command statement, paragraphs 7-9)

By David Schwartz

PHOENIX, June 26 The body of an Iraqi general killed when his military fighter jet crashed into the Arizona desert during a night training mission has been found near the U.S.-Mexico border, U.S. officials said on Friday.

Search crews recovered the body of Brigadier General Rasid Mohammed Sadiq Hasan from the crash site about five miles (eight km) east of Douglas Municipal Airport, U.S. and Iraqi government officials said.

Hasan was alone in the Iraqi military-owned F-16 Fighting Falcon when it went down at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday, sparking a large grass fire.

The blaze was extinguished within hours, and there were no reports of injuries on the ground from the crash, authorities said.

Hasan was part of a Tucson-based training program for pilots from nine nations that is run by the Arizona Air National Guard's 162nd Wing.

U.S. military officials said the Iraqi pilots trained by the U.S. Air Force will be the first to use F-16s belonging to Iraq in the fight against the Islamic State militant group.

General Lloyd Austin, commander of U.S. Central Command, sent his condolences to Hasan's family and loved ones.

"We mourn alongside our partners and the people of Iraq during this difficult period," Austin said in a statement.

"We are in a tough fight together, and our hope is that Gen. Sadiq's comrades will be able to find strength in his service and honor his sacrifice through their own continued service in the coming days."

The Air Force is investigating the cause of the accident, U.S. officials said. (Reporting by David Schwartz; Additional reporting by Cynthia Johnston in Las Vegas; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Eric Beech)