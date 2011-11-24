PHOENIX Nov 23 Six people on board a small
twin-engine plane appear to have been killed when it crashed in
a ball of fire on Wednesday in a remote area of the
Superstition Mountains east of Phoenix, officials said.
Three of the presumed dead were believed to be children who
were being flown to a town in Arizona for the Thanksgiving
holiday, Pinal County Sheriff Paul Babeu told reporters.
There were no immediate signs of survivors among the six
people thought to have been on the plane, which had refueled
shortly before it crashed and ignited a wildfire, officials
said.
"At this point, we can't confirm there would be survivors.
Our hope is that there would be, but it does not look
promising," Babeu said.
The crash occurred in steep, cliff-like terrain near a
remote summit in the Superstition Mountains called Flat Iron,
said Elias Johnson, a spokesman for the Pinal County Sheriff's
Office. That is about 45 miles (72 km) east of Phoenix.
The plane was identified as a Rockwell AC69 that took off
from Falcon Field, in the Phoenix valley, said Allen Kenitzer,
a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration.
The plane was registered to Safford, Arizona-based
Ponderosa Aviation, an air charter firm. It has eight full-time
pilots and has been in operation since 1974, according to the
company's website.
"What we understand is that this aircraft flew from Safford
to Falcon Field in Mesa (near Phoenix) to pick up children for
Thanksgiving, to go back to Safford, so it's heartbreaking if
that's the case," Babeu said.
Aside from the three children, the other people who were
believed to be on board the plane were a pilot, a mechanic and
another adult, Babeu said.
(Reporting by David Schwartz and Tim Gaynor, Writing by Alex
Dobuzinskis, Editing by Cynthia Johnston)