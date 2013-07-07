July 6 Saturday's crash of an Asiana Airlines plane, in which a Boeing 777 flying from Seoul crashed while landing at San Francisco, killed two people and sent as many as 130 to the hospital, initial reports said.

Following are some facts about Asiana's safety record, the record of the Boeing 777 and some recent fatal plane crashes in the United States and around the world.

Source: the Flight Safety Foundation, a non-profit independent organization that monitors aviation safety and runs a database. (aviation-safety.net/database/)

ASIANA

The South Korean airline last suffered a crash when a Boeing 747 cargo plane plunged into the sea off Jeju, South Korea, on July 28, 2011. Two pilots were killed.

Asiana's worst accident was on July 26, 1993, when 68 people were killed when a Boeing 737 crashed as it came in to land at Mokpo Airport in South Korea.

BOEING 777

The Boeing 777 is a family of long-range jets that first entered service in the mid 1990s. It has not been involved in any fatal crashes before.

WORST PLANE ACCIDENTS IN THE UNITED STATES

The worst ever plane accident in the United States, according to the Flight Safety Foundation, was on May 25, 1979, when an American Airlines DC-10 crashed soon after take-off from Chicago en route for Los Angeles. All 271 people on board were killed, and two people on the ground also died.

In the last 20 years, the worst plane accident in the United States was the crash of an American Airlines Airbus A300 near New York City on November 12, 2001. The plane, on a flight to the Dominican Republic, crashed soon after take-off from John F. Kennedy airport, killing all 260 people on board and five people on the ground.

In the last 10 years, the worst crash involving a commercial passenger plane in the United States was on Feb. 12. 2009. Some 49 people on board and one person on the ground were killed when a Colgan Air DHC-8-400 plane crashed while preparing to land at Buffalo, New York.

The most dramatic crash in the United States in recent years was the so-called "Miracle on the Hudson," when a US Airways passenger plane, an Airbus 320, struck geese while taking off from La Guardia airport in New York City on Jan. 15, 2009. Although the plane's engines were damaged, the pilot managed to land safely in the Hudson River. Everyone was taken safely of the plane before it sank.

The worst ever aviation disaster in the United States was not an accident - the Sept 11, 2001 attacks in which hijackers rammed planes into the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon near Washington and into the ground in rural Pennsylvania. The attacks killed everyone on board the four planes and many more on the ground, for a total of some 3,000 deaths.

WORST MAJOR PLANE ACCIDENTS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS

Following were the most fatal accidents involving passenger jets around the world in the last five years, listed as the most recent first, according to the Flight Safety Foundation:

June 3, 2012: Dana Air crash of an MD-83 in Nigeria, killing 163 people.

July 28, 2010: Airblue crash of an Airbus A321 in Pakistan, killing 152 people.

May 22, 2010: Air India Express crash of a Boeing 737 in India, 158 people killed

July 15, 2009: Caspian Airlines crash of a Tupolev 154 in Iran, 168 people killed.

June 30, 2009: Yemenia Airways crash of an Airbus A310 in the Comoros, 152 people killed

June 1, 2009, Air France crash of an Airbus A330 in the Atlantic Ocean, 228 people killed

Aug. 20, 2008, Spanair crash of an MD-82 in Spain, killing 154 people. (Writing by Frances Kerry and David Storey)