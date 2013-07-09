By Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO, July 9 The pilot in charge of
landing the Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 that crashed in San
Francisco tried to correct its course when he saw it was off
center and too low as it approached the airport runway at an
altitude of 500 feet (150 meters), the head of the National
Transportation Safety Board said on Tuesday.
"At about 500 feet, he realized that they were low," NTSB
Chairwoman Deborah Hersman told reporters, describing the failed
last-second attempts to avoid Saturday's disaster. "Between 500
and 200 feet (60 meters), they had a lateral deviation and they
were low. They were trying to correct at that point."
The crash of the Asiana Airlines plane killed
two teenage Chinese passengers and injured more than 180 other
people.
Hersman, whose agency investigates the cause of plane
disasters, said two flight attendants were ejected from the
tail-less plane as it crashed.
At her news conference, Hersman said many questions remained
about the incident. The flight crew had not been tested for
drugs or alcohol after the crash, a requirement for pilots of
U.S.-based carriers involved in accidents, Hersman said.
It was not clear if the auto-throttle, which the South
Korean airline's pilots said they were counting on to maintain
speed, was engaged when the plane slowed to a near-stall just
before its tail hit the seawall in front of the runway, Hersman
added.
Three of the four pilots on board were in the cabin during
the landing, although only two could see the runway, Hersman
said, describing interviews by investigators with the crew of
plane, which bounced violently down the tarmac and burst into
flames after it hit the ground.
Information from the plane's flight data recorder shows the
plane was traveling far too slowly as it came in for landing,
according to Hersman. While she has declined to speculate on the
cause of the crash, much of the information released by the NTSB
suggests pilot error as a main focus of the investigation.
The world's largest pilots union rebuked the NTSB for its
handling of the crash investigation, saying the agency had
released too much information too quickly, which could lead to
wrong conclusions and compromise safety.
Releasing data from the flight's black boxes without full
investigative information for context "has fueled rampant
speculation" about the cause of the crash, the Air Line Pilots
Association International said in a statement.
Hersman rejected the criticism. "We work for the traveling
public," she said. "We feel it is important to show our work."
Hersman said on Sunday the plane was "significantly below"
its intended air speed and its crew tried to abort the landing
less than two seconds before it hit the seawall in front of the
runway.