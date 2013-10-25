WASHINGTON Oct 25 The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board has scheduled a two-day investigative hearing on the July 6 crash of Asiana Airlines Flight 214 in San Francisco.

The Dec. 10-11 hearing in Washington will focus on pilot awareness in highly automated aircraft, emergency response and cabin safety, the NTSB said in a release.

Three passengers were killed in the crash and its aftermath, and more than 180 passengers were injured when the Boeing 777 jet struck a seawall and slammed into a runway while trying to land at San Francisco International Airport.