BRIEF-Akcea and Ionis announce positive results from pivotal study of Volanesorsen
* Akcea and ionis announce positive results from pivotal study of volanesorsen in patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome (fcs)
SEOUL, July 7 Asiana Airlines does not believe that the fatal crash of one of its Boeing 777 planes in San Francisco on Saturday was caused by mechanical failure, although it refused to be drawn on whether the fault lay with pilot error.
"For now, we acknowledge that there were no problems caused by the 777-200 plane or (its) engines," Yoon Young-doo, the president and CEO of the airline, told a media conference on Sunday at the company headquarters.
March 6 TG Therapeutics Inc said on Monday a combination of its experimental cancer drug ublituximab and AbbVie Inc's Imbruvica outperformed Imbruvica alone in high-risk patients with a common form of leukemia.
DETROIT, March 6 General Motors Co’s decision to sell its European operations doubles down on a bet that the company can win by being less global, but more profitable, in an auto industry increasingly driven by software.