By Sarah McBride
SAN FRANCISCO, July 7 U.S. officials examined
flight information recorders and began investigating the crash
of an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 that burst into flames upon
landing in San Francisco, killing two young passengers and
injuring more than 180 people, officials said on Sunday.
There was no immediate indication of the cause of Saturday's
accident but Asiana said mechanical failure did not
appear to be a factor. The airline declined to blame either the
pilot or the San Francisco control tower.
Eric Weiss, a spokesman for the National Transportation
Safety Board, said the plane's "black boxes" - the cockpit voice
recorder and flight data recorder - had been recovered and were
being sent to Washington for analysis. The Federal Aviation
Administration also was investigating.
NTSB Chairman Deborah Hersman said on Sunday there was no
indication of a criminal act but it was too early to determine
what went wrong.
"Everything is still on the table," she said on NBC's "Meet
the Press."
Witnesses said the tail of the plane, which was coming in
from Seoul, appeared to hit the approach area of the runway that
juts into San Francisco Bay. One witness said the plane
appeared to be coming in too low and too fast.
The tail came off and the aircraft appeared to bounce
violently, scattering a trail of debris before coming to rest on
the tarmac.
Pictures taken by survivors showed passengers hurrying away
from the wrecked plane. Thick smoke billowed from the fuselage
and TV footage later showed the aircraft gutted and blackened by
fire. Much of its roof was gone.
The dead were both teenage female Chinese nationals who had
been seated at the rear of the aircraft, according to government
officials in Seoul and Asiana.
The crash was the first fatal accident involving the Boeing
777, a popular long-range jet that has been in service since
1995. It was the first fatal commercial airline accident in the
United States since a regional plane operated by Colgan Air
crashed in New York in 2009.
"For now, we acknowledge that there were no problems caused
by the 777-200 plane or (its) engines," Yoon Young-doo, the
president and CEO of the airline, told reporters on Sunday at
the company headquarters on the outskirts of Seoul.
Asiana said the flight, which had originated in Shanghai,
had carried 291 passengers and 16 crew members. The passengers
included 141 Chinese, 77 South Koreans, 61 U.S. citizens and one
Japanese citizen but the airline did not give the nationality of
the others.
Dale Carnes, assistant deputy chief of the San Francisco
Fire Department, said 49 people were hospitalized with serious
injuries. Another 132 suffered moderate and minor injuries.
Five people were in critical condition at San Francisco
General Hospital, according to spokeswoman Rachael Kagan. She
said a total of 52 people were treated for burns, fractures and
internal injuries. Three people were critical at Stanford
Hospital.
San Francisco International Airport, a major West Coast hub
and gateway to Asia, was shut down for several hours after the
crash as scores of safety workers scoured the airfield for
debris.
'TOO LOW AND TOO FAST'
Survivor Benjamin Levy told a local NBC station he believed
the Asiana plane had been coming in too low.
"I know the airport pretty well, so I realized the guy was a
bit too low, too fast, and somehow he was not going to hit the
runway on time, so he was too low ... he put some gas and tried
to go up again," he said in a telephone interview.
"But it was too late, so we hit the runway pretty bad, and
then we started going up in the air again, and then landed
again, pretty hard."
Levy said he opened an emergency door and ushered people
out. "We got pretty much everyone in the back section of the
plane out," he said. "When we got out there was some smoke.
There was no fire then. The fire came afterward."
Photos and TV images showed that emergency chutes had been
deployed from at least two of the aircraft's exits.
Ying Kong of the Bay Area city of Albany, who was waiting at
the airport for her brother-in-law, Fawen Yan, 47, from
Richmond, California, said he telephoned her after surviving the
crash to say it had been "really smoky and scary."
"He feels it difficult to breathe, but he's OK," she said.
"He said a lot of people had to run."
Vedpal Singh, a native of India, was on board the flight
along with his wife and son when the aircraft struck the landing
strip.
"Your instincts take over. You don't know what's going on,"
said Singh, who had his arm in a sling as he walked through the
airport's international terminal and told reporters he had
suffered a fractured collar bone.
"I'm very, very thankful to God," he said.
San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee said Saturday night, "It is
incredible and very lucky that we have so many survivors."
INVESTIGATION UNDER WAY
The Asiana flight left Seoul at 5:04 p.m. Korean time and
touched down in San Francisco at 11:28 a.m PDT, according to
FlightAware, a website that tracks flights.
Asiana, South Korea's junior carrier, has had two other
fatal crashes in its 25-year history.
A senior Asiana official said the pilot was Lee Jeong-min, a
veteran pilot who has spent his career with the airline. He was
among four pilots on the plane who rotated on two-person shifts
during the 10-hour flight, the official said.
Boeing expressed concern for those on board and said it will
provide technical assistance to the NTSB investigation.
A San Francisco airport spokesman said that a component of
the facility's instrument landing system that tracks an incoming
airplane's glide path was not working on Saturday.
Pilots and air safety experts said the glide path technology
was far from essential for a safe landing in good weather.
A British Airways 777-200ER crash-landed a few yards short
of a runway at London's Heathrow Airport in 2008. All on board
survived. Investigators blamed the crash on fuel blockages
caused by ice particles formed during the long flight from
Beijing - a finding that led to changes in the design of the
Rolls-Royce engines used on some 777s.
The Asiana 777-200ER that crashed in San Francisco on
Saturday was powered by engines from Pratt & Whitney, a
subsidiary of United Technologies.