* NTSB interviews the Asiana flight's four pilots
* Pilot at the controls was still training on 777s
* It's too early to conclude pilot error, NTSB chief says
* Firefighters, passengers describe dramatic rescue effort
By Alistair Barr and Hyunjoo Jin
SAN FRANCISCO/SEOUL, July 8 The role of the
pilots in Saturday's crash of an Asiana Airlines plane in San
Francisco came under increasing scrutiny on Monday as U.S.
investigators began to interview them and released new details
about the jet's dangerously slow air speed before it slammed
into the ground.
The Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 was flying 39
miles per hour below its target speed of 158 mph in the moments
before it crashed at San Francisco's international airport,
National Transportation Safety Board Chairwoman Deborah Hersman
said at a news conference in San Francisco.
Planes can stall at slow speeds, and Hersman said on Sunday
a stall warning had sounded four seconds before the crash.
All four pilots from the flight were being interviewed on
Monday by investigators from the NTSB and other agencies,
Hersman said. Saturday's crash killed two teenage Chinese
passengers and injured more than 180 other people.
The pilot at the controls, Lee Kang-kuk, was still training
on Boeing 777 jets, the South Korean airline said, and his
supervisor was making his first flight as a trainer. Lee had 43
hours of experience flying the long-range jet, Asiana said.
Lee Kang-kuk was making his first attempt to land a 777 at
San Francisco's airport, although he had flown there 29 times
previously on other types of aircraft, said South Korean
Transport Ministry official Choi Seung-youn.
It was not clear whether the senior pilot, Lee Jung-min, who
had clocked 3,220 hours on a Boeing 777, had tried to take over
to abort the landing.
"All responsibilities lie with the instructor captain," Yoon
Young-doo, the president and CEO of the airline, said at a news
conference on Monday at the company's headquarters.
Hersman said her team was investigating all aspects of the
crash and the rescue efforts. She noted that the tail of the
plane had hit the seawall in front of the runway, and part of
the tail and other debris had landed in the water. Bits of the
seawall were found far down the runway, Hersman added.
She said the NTSB wants to get the facts straight about who
was the "flying pilot" in this leg of the flight and "who was
the pilot in command in the cockpit."
"We have to understand what these pilots knew. We also need
to look at how they were flying the airplane. Were they
hand-flying the airplane? Were they relying on auto pilot or
some combination of the two of those - and how those systems
worked, if they worked as designed, if the crew understood what
they were supposed to do," Hersman said in a CNN interview.
But Hersman, whose agency takes the lead in finding the
cause of U.S. air crashes, added: "I think it really is too
early to conclude pilot error because there's so much that we
don't know."
The NTSB had said on Sunday the plane was "significantly
below" its intended air speed and its crew tried to abort the
landing less than two seconds before it hit the seawall in front
of the runway.
On Monday, Hersman offered fresh details, saying the plane
was flying at just 119 miles per hour immediately prior to the
accident, a full 25 percent slower than normal for the descent.
Hersman referred to the local coroner's office any questions
on whether one of the two girls killed in the accident had been
run over by a fire vehicle.
San Francisco Fire Department Chief Joanne Hayes White said
on Monday: "We have information and evidence to suggest that one
of our fire apparatus came into contact with one of the victims
at the scene. We're working closely with the NTSB as they
conduct their investigation, particularly on this aspect."
The coroner's office did not respond to inquiries about when
the autopsy results might be released.
DRAMATIC RESCUE SCENE
San Francisco police and fire officials, at an airport news
conference, described a dramatic scene in the moments after the
crash, with firefighters quickly putting out an initial blaze
and clambering up escape slides to help evacuate passengers.
San Francisco police officer Jim Cunningham, who colleagues
said raced onto the plane without any protective gear, described
freeing passengers as fire began to engulf the aircraft.
"People had injuries and some were just scared to move,"
Cunningham said. "When we were getting the last couple of people
out, I started coughing. The cabin started filling up with
smoke. A black billow of smoke came rushing towards us before we
were just about to get off the plane."
Many passengers, especially at the front of the plane, were
able to walk off easily. But emergency workers and passengers
described a grim situation in other parts of the plane, with
some passengers trapped among dislodged seats and an escape
chute that had deployed inside the aircraft.
Eugene Rah, a concert producer who lives in the San
Francisco suburb of Milbrea, described heroic efforts by a
flight attendant he identified as Ji Yeon Kim.
"She was in tears, but she was telling everybody what to
do," Rah said in an interview. "She was piggybacking other
passengers."
Rah described a frustrating and disorganized situation in
the hours after the crash, with survivors receiving little
information or help from the airline or local authorities.
The charred aircraft remained on the airport tarmac on
Monday as investigators collected evidence even as flight
operations gradually returned to normal.
The two girls who died, Ye Mengyuan and Wang Linjia, were
friends from the Jiangshan Middle School in Quzhou, located in
the prosperous eastern coastal province of Zhejiang.
Ye, 16, had an easy smile, was an active member of the
student council and had a passion for biology, the Beijing News
reported. "Responsible, attentive, pretty, intelligent," were
the words written about her on a recent school report, it said.
Wang, a year older than Ye, also was known as a good student
and was head of her class, the newspaper said.
They were among a group of about 35 students on their way to
attend a summer camp at the West Valley Christian School in West
Hills, near Los Angeles. Pastor Glenn Kirby said the surviving
students would now be returning home to China.