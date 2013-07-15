SEOUL, July 15 Asiana Airlines said
on Monday that it would enhance training for pilots seeking to
convert to flying new aircraft, part of a series of measures it
is undertaking after the fatal crash of an Boeing 777 plane in
San Francisco.
Three Chinese teenagers were killed and over 180 people
injured when the Asiana flight from Seoul crash-landed at San
Francisco's international airport on July 6.
The pilot in charge of landing the plane was in training on
the 777, while seated next to him was a co-pilot on his first
flight as an instructor. Both were experienced pilots, although
they had not flown together before, the U.S. National
Transportation Safety Board said.
"We will bolster our training programme...when a pilot
converts to a jet from a different manufacturer," Asiana said in
a presentation to the government, which was shown to reporters.
Currently Asiana pilots have to fly 10 flights and a total
of 60 hours on a 777 to complete its training programme, a
spokeswoman for the airline has previously said. Pilot Lee
Kang-kuk, a veteran who had nearly 10,000 hours of total flying
experience, had completed eight flights and 43 hours on the
Boeing 777, she said.
He had flown Airbus planes before switching to the
Boeing 777.
The new measures will include enhancing training for visual
approach and automated flight and conducting flight inspection
on airports which are "vulnerable to safety."
The pilots aboard the Boeing 777 made a visual approach to
San Francisco airport, and relied on automatic equipment to
maintain airspeed.
Asiana said it will also seek to improve communications
skills among crew members, and introduce a system to manage
"fatigue risk."
Other measures include setting up separate maintenance teams
for Boeing and Airbus planes, and enhancing safety management
systems.
Meanwhile, the carrier said on Monday that it planned to sue
U.S. television station KTVU for reporting racially offensive
fake names for the pilots of the Asiana flight.
"The KTVU report that not only disparaged Asians in general
through the use of racially charged epithets, but also severely
damaged the reputation of Asiana Airlines," it said.