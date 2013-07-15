By Gerry Shih and Alwyn Scott
SAN FRANCISCO/ SEATTLE, July 15
SAN FRANCISCO/ SEATTLE, July 15 In the seconds
before Asiana Airlines Flight 214 slammed into a seawall at San
Francisco airport on July 6, pilots realized the plane was
flying too low and much too slowly - even though, they told
investigators, they had set a control system called an
auto-throttle to keep the Boeing 777 at a constant speed.
The pilots belatedly tried to abort the landing, but it was
too late. Three Chinese students died in the crash, and at least
14 people remain in hospitals with severe injuries.
The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, which is
investigating the crash, has stressed that it's too early to
determine the cause. Still, information from the plane's flight
data recorders and cockpit voice recorders released by the NTSB
strongly suggest a chain of events similar to what was seen in
several other crashes in recent years, aviation experts say.
As in the crash of a Colgan Air jet near Buffalo, the crash
of an Air France flight over the Atlantic, and the crash of a
Turkish Airlines jet in Amsterdam - which all occurred within
six months in 2009 - the Asiana pilots appear to have let the
plane's airspeed dip dangerously low and failed to correct it in
time. While regulators' reports found multiple causes of the
2009 accidents, including some equipment issues, in each
instance they questioned pilots' training and called for more
instruction on issues ranging from monitoring of computerized
flight systems to dealing with surprises in flight.
The latest crash renews questions about whether increasing
reliance on automated flight controls in large passenger jets is
eroding pilots' abilities to fly the planes manually and handle
unexpected situations.
The Asiana crash also highlights long-standing complaints by
the NTSB that the U.S Federal Aviation Administration, which
must implement any recommendations from the safety board, is not
moving fast enough to address emerging weaknesses in airline
safety. In particular, the NTSB has advocated for better
low-airspeed warnings in the cockpit and improved pilot
training, but action has been slow.
Airline safety has improved radically in recent decades, and
there is broad agreement in the industry that sophisticated
cockpit computers have been a major factor in reducing the
number of fatal accidents. But it's now clear that computers
have also introduced a new set of problems for pilots.
"In the last five years, you'll find the preponderance of
accidents have had some element of less-than-optimal flying
skill," said David Greenberg, a longtime Delta executive and
former chief operating officer at Korean Air. "There was a day
when machines were falling out from under humans. Now the humans
are riding perfectly good machines into the ground."
In particular, he said, over-reliance on automation was "a
global issue right now, not an Asian issue or Korean issue."
Pilots have warned about the loss of manual flying skills
ever since Britain's Trident jetliner pioneered automated
landings in the 1960s.
The debate has become a major industry-wide issue as later
generations of aircraft put ever greater emphasis on
automatic systems and risk-averse airlines encourage their
pilots to maintain their manual skills in the simulator rather
than in flight.
Greg Feith, a consultant and a former senior investigator
with the NTSB, said pilot training needs to change.
"Training programs emphasize that the automation can fly
better than a human, so a lot of the training is focused around
letting the plane do an auto-land or shoot the approach or do a
variety of things," Feith said.
"That degrades the pilot's skill because it takes them out
of the loop and it breeds complacency."
A Korean government aviation official, who declined to be
identified because he was not authorized to speak publicly, said
manual flying was once common among Korean pilots, many of whom
where former military pilots. But in an effort to improve safety
after a 1997 Korean Air crash in Guam, pilots were encouraged to
make more use of automated controls.
"Many pilots now get used to automation, and they are given
little opportunity for manual flying," he said. "Nowadays, a
pilot is required to have management skills rather than flying
skills because of automation - it is more important to know the
system and understand how to manage it.
"We sometimes make jokes to pilots, saying 'are you a pilot
or a manager?'"
In the wake of the Asiana crash, he said, "airlines should
overhaul training programs, and beef up manual flying."
An Asiana spokesman said the company could not comment while
the investigation is ongoing. In a presentation to the Korean
government that was shared with reporters on Monday, Asiana said
it would enhance training for pilots seeking to fly new aircraft
and take other measures in response to the crash.
The FAA last week approved new rules, demanded by
legislators, requiring co-pilots to have as many minimum flying
hours as pilots. The measure came in response not to the Asiana
crash, but rather to the 2009 Colgan Air crash, where pilots
responded incorrectly to a stall warning. A stall, in which a
plane loses lift and effectively drops out of the sky, is the
most extreme result of a plane going too slowly; a "low and
slow" landing can cause an accident even without a stall.
Just days after the Colgan crash, a Turkish Airlines flight
stalled after a problem with a radio altimeter was compounded by
pilot error in Amsterdam. Four months after that, an Air France
flight departing from Brazil crashed after a junior pilot
over-reacted to the loss of airspeed readings and inadvertently
put the plane into a stall, which the crew then failed to
recognize despite numerous voice warnings.
NO ACTION ON SAFETY RECOMMENDATIONS
For close to a decade, the NTSB has been calling for the FAA
to study whether it should require airlines and jet
manufacturers to install cockpit systems to warn pilots when
they are going too slowly, even before they are in immediate
danger of stalling. After the Turkish Airlines crash in 2009,
Boeing began installing a spoken low-airspeed warning system in
737 airplanes. The 777 is equipped with a low-speed warning
tone, but it does not feature a spoken alert. By the time a
stall warning known as a "stick shaker" activated on the Asiana
flight, the pilots were unable to abort the landing.
In a 2010 safety recommendation published one year after the
Colgan crash, the NTSB expressed frustration that the FAA had
not moved more quickly to implement low-airspeed warnings: "The
NTSB notes that human factors concerns associated with a
low-airspeed alert do not require more than 6 years of study for
a solution to be implemented."
Scott Maurer, whose daughter Lorin died in the 2009 Colgan
accident and who heads a group of families that advocate for
more stringent safety standards, blamed the FAA for delaying
rule changes because of their cost.
The FAA's delay "gets in the way of doing the right thing
and lives have been lost as a result," Maurer said.
Still, Maurer said there has been progress.
"The origins of so many FAA regulations are the result of
crashes," Maurer said. "Asiana may be the tipping point, as
Colgan 3407 was a tipping point."
In a statement, the FAA said it is still studying possible
enhancements for pilot awareness of low speed conditions on
large commercial planes.
"That work is continuing and involves considerations for new
and existing designs," the FAA statement added.
Senator Charles Schumer of New York has called on the FAA to
approve by October another rule passed by Congress that would
require pilots to receive more intensive simulator training on
stalls.
Robert Mann, an aviation consultant in Port Washington, New
York, suggested another possible lesson from the Asiana
incident: looking more closely at how pilots are paired on
flights. The pilot at the controls of the Asiana flight was
attempting his first landing of a Boeing 777 jet in San
Francisco and his supervisor was making his first flight as a
trainer, and it was the first time the two pilots had flown
together, the NTSB said.
"The issue is whether you pair certain crew members with
certain characteristics together," Mann said.
Asiana declined to comment on that issue.
Whatever conclusions are eventually reached about the Asiana
crash, the lengthy process the FAA undergoes to approve new
rules suggests that any change may be slow in coming. Global
standards, requiring agreement among FAA counterparts around the
world, are likely to take even longer.
