NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO, July 25 Families of the
three passengers who died when an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777
crashed in San Francisco this month have retained the prominent
New York law firm Kreindler & Kreindler to represent them as
legal maneuvering over liability and damages heats up.
Kreindler & Kreindler, which specializes in aviation law,
made a name for itself representing victims in catastrophic air
disasters, including the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
Partner Jim Kreindler confirmed in an interview late
Wednesday that he would handle the cases of the three Chinese
teenagers who died, as well as 12 injury cases involving U.S.,
Chinese and Korean residents. He said he intends to file
lawsuits in the coming weeks.
Dozens were seriously injured in the crash of Asiana Flight
214, which had 307 people aboard when it hit a seawall in front
of the runway, lost its tail and caught fire after skidding to a
halt.
Kreindler's clients include the family of Ye Meng Yuan, who
survived the crash but died after being run over by a fire
truck. Kreindler sent a letter to the San Francisco Fire
Department on Wednesday requesting documents, videotapes,
photographs and other evidence related to the department's
response to the crash.
A spokesman for the San Francisco city attorney declined to
comment on the law firm's request.
Meanwhile, South Korea-based Asiana is marshaling its own
legal resources, hiring Frank Silane, a complex litigation
specialist at the Los Angeles firm Condon & Forsyth.
Advising a team of about 70 airline employees, Silane helped
Asiana coordinate payments for medical expenses, hotel rooms and
car rental for the dazed survivors. In an interview last week,
he called it a "humanitarian response."
Some plaintiff attorneys are warning passengers not to let
Asiana's post-crash assistance go to their heads.
"My concern is that it's used as a PR opportunity to send
the message that we're nice people, you can deal with us, and to
start to lay the foundation that they don't need a lawyer," said
Frank Pitre, a California attorney who represents two
passengers. He said he has been contacted by about two dozen.
Silane declined to disclose how much Asiana has paid
passengers in the aftermath of the crash. Plaintiff lawyers and
one passenger contacted by Reuters say the airline has not yet
proposed any formal legal settlements. At least one lawsuit has
already been filed in the wake of the crash.
Asiana passenger Eugene Rah said Asiana paid for one week of
car rental but not a second.
"I don't think they are doing anything aggressive," Rah
said. "I think they are being cautious and careful."
CALM BEFORE THE STORM
Attorneys cannot contact victims until 45 days after a plane
crash. A law requiring the waiting period was enacted in 1996,
to prohibit lawyers from immediately descending on crash
victims.
Following the Asiana crash, the National Transportation
Safety Board circulated an email to plaintiff attorneys
threatening a State Bar referral for any lawyers who acted too
quickly.
The law doesn't prevent passengers from acting on their own
to seek out attorneys, and many already have. As of last week,
Asiana's Silane said he had been contacted by roughly seven
attorneys who said they would sue in the near future.
"There is going to be a lot more," Silane said, "and we know
that they have multiple passengers."
Once litigation gets underway, plaintiff attorneys expect
the airline to move as many claims as possible out of U.S.
courts, where judgments tend to be much higher.
To do that, lawyers said Asiana will likely argue that an
international aviation treaty called the Montreal Convention
disqualifies certain passengers from bringing a lawsuit in the
United States. According to the treaty, only passengers who are
permanent U.S. residents, purchased tickets in the United
States, or were flying to the United States as a final
destination may sue Asiana in the country.
It was not immediately clear how many passengers fell into
those categories. The people onboard the flight included 141
Chinese passengers, 77 South Koreans and 64 Americans, according
to an Asiana spokeswoman. The other passengers came from a
variety of other countries, he said.
Under the treaty, Asiana is automatically liable for about
$150,000 in damages per injured passenger, lawyers said. But
passengers could recover more if they show the airline was at
fault, they said.
If non-U.S. citizens can't sue Asiana in the United States,
they could try to file lawsuits against third-party U.S.-based
companies, such as Boeing, that may have contributed to the
crash.
Kreindler said that his cases will largely target Boeing as
the primary defendant.
A Boeing spokesman declined to comment on potential
litigation.
At the time of the crash, an airport instrument landing
system called glide path was out of service. That could make the
airport a target for litigation, said lawyer Michael Danko, who
is representing a separate group of crash victims.
Potential plaintiffs, such as Ye's family, must jump through
hoops to successfully sue a government entity like the San
Francisco Fire Department. To recover damages, they must show
that the department didn't follow specific protocols.
Silane declined to comment on Asiana's legal strategy. The
airline also declined to comment.
Asiana said it is covered by LIG Insurance, a Korean firm.
Korean authorities have said the airline carries over $2 billion
in coverage.
The NTSB, charged with investigating the crash, expects to
issue its report in about a year.
